Waynesboro, VA

Letter: Politicians should return voters' phone calls

By Dennis Stewart
News-Virginian
 1 day ago

This is the first time that I’ve ever had a lack of response from a local politician. The very first thing I did was to send Del. John Avoli an email explaining to him why I was trying to contact him. And then I tried to call Del. Avoli three times. I left voicemail messages each time I called him. Two were at his Staunton office and one was at his Richmond office. I even tried to reach him through Messenger, but to no avail.

