Will Billings Allow Recreational Marijuana? Latest Update (8/3)
Voters in Montana approved recreational marijuana in 2020. Fans of cannabis celebrated the victory, as Montana joins 18 states that have legalized (or have enacted legislation for legalization). 36 states permit cannabis for medicinal use (source NCLS.org). On January 1, 2021 all adult Montanans were allowed to legally use and possess reasonable amounts of marijuana for personal use. The conundrum is that the infrastructure and rules regarding the sale of cannabis won't be in place until January 2022.kmhk.com
