Will Billings Allow Recreational Marijuana? Latest Update (8/3)

There are a couple of senate confirmation votes that are coming up that will have a huge impact on Montana. How do you think Jon Tester, Democrat, will vote?. The Schumer minion will have to make the decision, Montanans or political allies. The first will be that of Tracey Stone-Manning to head the BLM. That agency is in charge of 245 million acres of public land, mostly in Montana and Wyoming. Senator Loomis of Wyoming, born on a cattle ranch, blasted her on her involvement in a tree spiking incident in Idaho as an environmental activist. She will be making decisions that will have a lasting impact on our ranching and natural resource industries for years to come.