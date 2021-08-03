Cancel
Video Games

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Release Window Has Been Narrowed Down

By Dennis Patrick
gameranx.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of the Borderlands franchise were surprised to see a spin-off video game. Tiny Tina from Borderlands 2 is making a significant return and this time with her own video game. Next year we will be receiving Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. This standalone installment allows anyone to join in on the fun. If you thought Borderlands looked fun but never got into the games, then you’re in luck. This title will be available for both veteran Borderland players along newcomers alike. Today, we’re finding out that we might get Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands before March 2022 wraps.

Ashly Burch
#Fantasy
