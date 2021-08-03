Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Release Window Has Been Narrowed Down

Cubicle 7 Games revealed that they have released the Second Edition of Doctor Who: The Roleplaying Game, available for pre-order. This new version has essentially chopped out all the fat and made the system leaner and more complete, as it makes it easier for GM's to set up a game and players to create characters and dive into the next adventure. Wherever or Whenever it might take you. You can pre-order the PDF version now via the publisher's website, and you can also pre-order the two physical books as well as they have the Standard Edition (which you can see the cover of here) or the Collector's Edition, which you can see below.