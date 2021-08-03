Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clearwater, ID

Firefighters make progress on Sand Mountain and Johnson Creek fires

By Staff report
Posted by 
Moscow Pullman Daily News
Moscow Pullman Daily News
 6 days ago

Aided by light rainfall and high humidity over the weekend, fire crews have made substantial progress toward containment of the Sand Mountain and Johnson Creek fires, according to an update from the Idaho Department of Lands.

The two are the only active fires in the Leland Complex burning in Latah and Clearwater counties, which is about 59 percent contained and has burned 3,492 acres all told.

As of this Monday morning, the Idaho Department of Lands reported the Sand Mountain Fire, burning about 2½ miles east of Laird Park, was 58 percent contained at about 1,617 acres.

Over the weekend, crews completed a new containment line along the northern edge of the Johnson Creek fire near Elk River, and they will continue improving that line today. The fire has consumed about 1,327 acres and has reached 44 percent containment.

Both fires have seen little growth but each has portions that remain uncontrolled because of the fires’ remote locations and difficult terrain according to the Idaho Department of Lands.

Comments / 0

Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow, ID
539
Followers
90
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Moscow Pullman Daily News

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clearwater, ID
County
Latah County, ID
City
Elk River, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Fire#Johnson Creek#Creek Fire#Latah
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate votes to end debate on $1T infrastructure bill

The Senate on Sunday night voted to end debate on a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, putting it on a glide path, albeit a lengthy one, to passing this week. Senators voted 68-29 to end debate on the bill, which required 60 votes. Eighteen GOP senators joined with all Democrats to help advance the legislation.
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns

A top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned Sunday, saying in a statement that the last two years have been “emotionally and mentally trying.”. The resignation of Melissa DeRosa comes as Cuomo faces calls to step down after New York’s attorney general released a report alleging Cuomo sexually harassed nearly a dozen women and violated state and federal laws.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press on, take another Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban on Monday took control of another provincial capital in Afghanistan, an official said, the insurgents pressing on with their relentless offensive as American and NATO forces finalize their pullout from the war-torn country. The militants have ramped up their push across much of Afghanistan...
California StateNBC News

Dixie Fire grows to second largest in California history

The Dixie Fire became the second-largest wildfire in California history Sunday as thousands of residents remained under evacuation orders and more than 10,000 buildings stood in its path. The fire, which began July 14 and leveled much of the historic Sierra Nevada town of Greenville last week, grew to 463,477...
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

Key takeaways from the UN report on the climate crisis

(CNN) — Monday's report from the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) represents the most comprehensive and conclusive "state of the science" on the climate crisis: why it is happening, how it is impacting every region of the planet, how much worse things are set to get and what must be done to avoid the worst consequences.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Actress Markie Post dies at 70 after battle with cancer

(CNN) — Markie Post, the actress known for her roles in "Night Court" and "The Fall Guy," has died. She was 70 years old. Post passed away Saturday, her manager Ellen Lubin Sanitsky of Wright Entertainment confirmed to CNN on Sunday. "With great sadness, the family of actress Markie Post...
Utah StatePosted by
CNN

Julie Bowen of ‘Modern Family’ helped rescue a hiker who fainted in a Utah national park

CNN — Actor Julie Bowen of “Modern Family” and her sister helped rescue a hiker when she fainted last week at Arches National Park in Moab, Utah, the hiker told CNN. “They could have just ignored me, passed on, but they didn’t,” Minnie John said Saturday. “She could have gone on – she must have had a busy agenda that was disturbed because of me. They treated me, a stranger, with love and respect.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy