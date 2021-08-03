Firefighters make progress on Sand Mountain and Johnson Creek fires

Aided by light rainfall and high humidity over the weekend, fire crews have made substantial progress toward containment of the Sand Mountain and Johnson Creek fires, according to an update from the Idaho Department of Lands.

The two are the only active fires in the Leland Complex burning in Latah and Clearwater counties, which is about 59 percent contained and has burned 3,492 acres all told.

As of this Monday morning, the Idaho Department of Lands reported the Sand Mountain Fire, burning about 2½ miles east of Laird Park, was 58 percent contained at about 1,617 acres.

Over the weekend, crews completed a new containment line along the northern edge of the Johnson Creek fire near Elk River, and they will continue improving that line today. The fire has consumed about 1,327 acres and has reached 44 percent containment.

Both fires have seen little growth but each has portions that remain uncontrolled because of the fires’ remote locations and difficult terrain according to the Idaho Department of Lands.