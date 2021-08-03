Rainbow Six Siege Features Extraction Monsters This Month
Rainbow Six Siege players are getting a small taste of what to expect when Rainbow Six Extraction releases. Formally known as Rainbow Six Quarantine, the game has players battling off an alien parasite which is a significant change for this franchise. However, we’re going to be waiting a bit longer for Rainbow Six Extraction to release. Now players of Rainbow Six Siege can play a game mode inspired by the upcoming video game.gameranx.com
