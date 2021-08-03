Rainbow Six Siege Features Extraction Monsters This Month

Rainbow Six Siege has become one of the most popular esports titles of all time even after a relatively low first couple of years, in fact, it’s become more popular now than it was even at launch, which is almost unheard of for any first-person shooter. We’re currently in the second season of the sixth year of Rainbow Six Siege, and that means we’ve got some more updates that have come to the game recently. The Y6S2.2 update for Rainbow Six Siege is a relatively small one, coming in at 1.48 GB on Ubisoft Connect, 1.28 GB on Xbox One, 1.61 GB on Xbox Series X, 1.77 GB on PS4, 1.43 GB on PS5, and a mere 850 MB on Steam. So, what do you need to know about the latest update to Rainbow Six Siege? For a full list of the official patch notes, you can check them out at Ubisoft.