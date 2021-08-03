Destiny 2 Crossplay Will Be Implemented During Season 15

As Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer continues to inch towards completion, Bungie continues to provide updates for what's next in the immediate future and for season 15. When the current season implemented the long-requested Transmog feature, it was met with mixed feedback. Some didn't mind the seasonal cap and the grind for materials because it fell in line with similar aspects of the online game. In contrast, others were frustrated by the cap and felt that the studio overcomplicated the process. Bungie has just revealed a few changes it is making to Synthstrands and the overall transmog process with that feedback in mind.