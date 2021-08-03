Cancel
Video Games

Destiny 2 Crossplay Will Be Implemented During Season 15

By Dennis Patrick
gameranx.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a few years now, we’ve been waiting on Bungie to make crossplay happen in Destiny 2. The game went from being a premium title to a free-to-play model. That alone allowed a significant resurgence with more players jumping into the mix. However, if you wanted to play with friends that were not on your particular platform, then you’ve been out of luck. Fortunately, that’s soon about to change as Bungie recently unveiled that crossplay will happen early into season 15.

Destiny 2 developer Bungie revealed a whole lot of information about the game's upcoming crossplay support in a blog post on Thursday afternoon. Let's get this out of the way first: Bungie still doesn't have an exact date for when you'll be able to play with your friends on other platforms, but the studio promises the feature will launch "early" in Season 15, which is expected to kick off on August 24th.

