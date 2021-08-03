Destiny 2 Crossplay Will Be Implemented During Season 15
For a few years now, we’ve been waiting on Bungie to make crossplay happen in Destiny 2. The game went from being a premium title to a free-to-play model. That alone allowed a significant resurgence with more players jumping into the mix. However, if you wanted to play with friends that were not on your particular platform, then you’ve been out of luck. Fortunately, that’s soon about to change as Bungie recently unveiled that crossplay will happen early into season 15.gameranx.com
