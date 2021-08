At 32-year-old, and appearing in his fourth Olympic Games, and medaling in three-of-the-four Olympics he went to, Roniel Iglesias will go down as one of the great Olympic Cuban boxers, if for nothing else than his two gold medals, one in the 2012 Olympics at light-welterweight and this year, 2020 at welterweight. Add to it he won a bronze in 2008, and participated, but didn’t medal in 2016.