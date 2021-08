To all the anxious people out there in the world, this is an appreciation article dedicated to you. You already know exactly what anxiety feels like, and therefore, you never want another person to go through what you’ve experienced. You calm and ease other people’s anxieties and fears because you’ve been through those same anxieties and fears. You bring about a steadiness that is very grounding in nature because you want others to experience the stability that you were never able to have. The sense of security that you build in relationships and friendships allows others to form deep bonds that tend to feel stronger over time.