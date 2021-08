Metet agreed to terms on a one-year, $1.2 million contract with Ottawa on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. Mete had elected to go to arbitration after receiving a qualifying offer from the Senators but appears to have worked out a deal with the club before a hearing was even scheduled. After being acquired by the team at the trade deadline, the 23-year-old blueliner garnered one goal, one assist and 11 hits while averaging 17:27 of ice time in 14 appearances. Mete should feature prominently in Ottawa's lineup this season but will be hard-pressed to surpass the 20-point mark.