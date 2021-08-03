Cancel
San Luis Obispo, CA

San Luis Obispo women in film chapter kick-off event this Sunday

By Reporter Saab Sahi
A-Town Daily News
A-Town Daily News
 5 days ago
Event is open to the public

–The San Luis Obispo Women in Film and Television (WIFT) chapter will have its inaugural meet-up at Tolosa Winery‘s outdoor tasting garden on Sunday, Aug. 7, at 3 p.m. The meet-up is open to the community and anyone with interest in the organization is welcome to attend.

The San Luis Obispo chapter is part of a network of WIFT organizations across the United States and in California. Chapters can be found in cities and areas including Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Palm Springs, and the San Francisco Bay Area. WIFT organizations are registered non-profits that work to promote positive portrayals of women in all media, supporting their members in creative and professional endeavors as well as creating job opportunities.

The chapter will also be home to local student chapters, such as the California Polytechnic State University WIFT chapter, sponsored by lecturer Randi Barros, an award-winning film editor and screenwriter. Working with Sarah Risley, Central Coast Film Society board member, the two look to establish a larger regional WIFT Chapter.

In addition to networking, the inaugural chapter event will cover the milestones and steps required to establish the chapter as a non-profit in the state of California and solicit individuals to join the board of directors.

To hear more about the founding of SLO Women in Film and Television, listen to Randi Barros and Sarah Risley’s interview on the Take 18 podcast, hosted by the Central Coast Film Society: https://www.centralcoastfilmsociety.org/take18.

