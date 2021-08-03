Cancel
Local non-profit offering learning seminar for businesses

By Reporter Saab Sahi
A-Town Daily News
 2 days ago

The class will teach interested parties how to hire new employees

Spokes is offering a one-hour training session to help prepare organizations preparing for growth to gain knowledge on the different processes that come with hiring employees. Learn the basics of human resources, payroll regulations and best practices to implement for a smooth employee onboarding experience. This session will take place on August 24 from 12-1 p.m. The price of admission is $35 or $20 for Spokes 2020 members.

This class is for any founder, board president/chair, volunteer executive director, board finance chair, board member or any other member of an organization that is considering hiring their first employee. This class will be online; a link will be sent with a registration acknowledgment. This class may be recorded.

The session will be taught by Steve Wilner, MBA. Steve Wilner is business development manager for Your People Professionals/HR Your Way, a 35-year-old boutique human resources outsourcing and consulting firm. His broad business background, including an MBA from Santa Clara University as well as sales, technical, and general management experience, gives him a keen understanding of the challenges faced every day by business owners and leaders. Steve is a serial nonprofit board member and has helped many nonprofits achieve the benefits of outsourcing human resources.

For ten years, Spokes has helped nonprofits to achieve their goals through support and expert resources. Spokes supports the nonprofit community through consulting services, online resources, roundtables, workshops and other events. Spokes is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization.

Learn more/register at the event page or call (805) 547-2244.

