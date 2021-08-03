A call to mural artists, green thumbs

The State Theater mural artists met with some members of the public during an Alive After 5 event Tuesday in Washington. Nancy Bennett, Jim Oskam and Joy Kjer enjoyed some time at Cafe Dodici with representatives from the Washington Chamber of Commerce, LET’s Center for the Healing & Creative Arts and other community members to talk about the mural that will soon be up on the east side wall of the State Theater. The mural will depict much of the film history of the State Theater and the Brinton family. Local Historian Mike Zahs provided background information to help the artists in coming up with the design. The three artists met through a group called Walldogs and have traveled together creating art. Bennet explains how each of them were inspired to become mural artists, “I think all of us had roots in signs and sign making. And so we really appreciate those old signs and those guys that use to go from wall to wall and letter and paint in all sorts of conditions.”