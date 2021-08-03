Cancel
Protect Your Horse From Heat Stress

By PracticalHorseman
practicalhorsemanmag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe carefree days of summer can quickly turn worrisome when elevated air temperature and high humidity begin to take a toll on a horse’s health. Heat stress can occur when a hot horse isn’t able to sufficiently cool himself by sweating. The condition affects equine athletes as well as more sedentary individuals. A horse standing in the close confines of a trailer or poorly ventilated barn can overheat. Here’s what you need to know to safeguard your horse from this potentially serious summertime health threat.

