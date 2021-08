(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued the following statement on the death of U.S. Senator Mike Enzi of Wyoming:. "Fran and I were stunned and very saddened to learn of the death of our friend and my former colleague, U.S. Senator Mike Enzi of Wyoming. Mike and I shared a lot in common, having both started our public service in local government, serving in our state legislatures, and, most notably, sharing a love for a good ice cream social! I was honored to serve and work with him on the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee.