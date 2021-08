Douglas Richard Smith was born October 18, 1951 in Los Angeles, California to Richard Aikens Smith and Doris Mae Barber, the second of their six children. He passed away peacefully with Mary, his wife, by his side and family nearby on July 31, 2021 in Provo, Utah after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. He was a devoted husband and father who gave constant support to his family, church, and community.