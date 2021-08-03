The Catfish has their last home game of the season

Atlanta Hawks. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports. The Atlanta Hawks‘ need for a backup big became more apparent as news came out over the offseason. John Collins is not a lock to return and Onyeka Okongwu could be out as late as January. Then the Hawks traded Bruno Fernando and Kris Dunn in a move they had to make.
It’s back to Metropolitan Division and back to an 82-game regular season — hopefully — for the Carolina Hurricanes. The NHL announced the 2021-22 schedule Thursday night during ESPN’s “SportsCenter.” The Canes will open the regular season at home on Thursday, Oct. 14, against the New York Islanders — the same day the N.C. State Fair opens.
Were back to back with no big break bc of covid. Even a normal NBA season is quite long. The wnba season is a whopping 3 months. Heck, most of the women end up in multiple leagues around the globe bc the season is so short.
The Cape Catfish put two runs on the board early in Friday's game against Springfield but ultimately fell to the Sliders after giving up a six-run fifth inning. Catfish pitcher Colten Weber was solid through four innings, allowing just two hits and striking out four. Then the Sliders caught fire.
The Roughnecks are coming off a big Week 8 win over the first place San Diego Growlers, taking down their new West Division rivals 19-15 on Friday night. Now sitting at 6-4, the Roughnecks are in control of their own destiny as they set their sights on the second West Division playoff spot. The Roughnecks have just two games remaining on their schedule: at home against San Jose this week, followed by a road game in Austin to end the regular season.
Lew Ford thinks this is it. At least, at this moment. The longtime Duck, now is in his 11th season with the team, doesn’t really deal in definitive terms. The right to change his mind has always existed, but two and a half weeks out from his 45th birthday, Ford thinks this will be his last season.
Minnesota United has shared the ticket sales schedule for its final six home games of the regular season, starting with the September 18 match against LA Galaxy through the end of the regular season. Beginning Tuesday, August 10, fans interested in purchasing tickets for the final six home games of...
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - The Springfield Sliders hosted the Terre Haute, Ind. REX for the last home weekend game of the season Saturday. REX took the lead with a run scored in the first inning. A bang-bang play at home plate was in the Sliders favor to avoid a REX 2-0 lead early. In the bottom of the second, Springfield scored eight times. They followed that performance with five more runs scored in the bottom of the fourth to take a 13-4 lead halfway through the game.
ALBANY — The Empire finished the season with a 7-1 record and will play the Carolina Cobras in the first round of the National Arena League playoffs at the Times Union Center on Saturday, Aug. 7. The Empire ended the regular season on July 31 with a 58-56 win over the Jacksonville Sharks. The game […]
It's only the third inning of Cleveland's afternoon game against the St. Louis Cardinals, and yet Franmil Reyes is approaching 1,000 feet worth of home runs. Reyes in the second and third innings launched home runs off of Cardinals pitcher Kwang Hyun Kim, the first traveling 446 feet beyond the Home Run Porch in left field and the second traveling 421 feet to center field. He'll have a few more chances to notch his first career three-homer game.
Four season tickets - Club Seats East, section 213, Row F. Includes option to purchase any playoff tickets or Super Bowl if team advances. Must be bought in pairs. Price $3,750 per season ticket. See picture for view from seat.
A former Maryland baseball player is making a fair amount of noise in the major leagues as of late. San Francisco Giants first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr., who played with the Terps from 2013-15, excelled for his team at the plate Sunday afternoon going three-for-five with two home runs and two RBIs. The infielder notched a solo shot in both the first and third innings to give him his first career multi-home run game.
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Upper Valley Nighthawks dropped their third NECBL game in their last four on Sunday, falling to the North Adams SteepleCats, 7-2, at Joe Wolfe Field. The Nighthawks (21-16) struck first in the second inning on an RBI single by first baseman Ronald Evans (UNC Wilmington).
The Franklin Duelers saw their season come to an end on Thursday night when they did not qualify for the Ohio Valley League playoffs. The Duelers split two road games that closed their regular season. On Monday, they lost 13-0 in seven innings to the Paducah Chiefs and defeated the Hoptown Hoppers 10-9 to take some momentum into their play-in game on Thursday night against Paducah at Greg Shelton Field.
As Eastern Washington, Idaho and six other Big Sky football teams vied for a spring championship during an abbreviated 2020-21 schedule, Amandre Williams remained in Bozeman practicing. “It was difficult at times to watch, just because the competitive nature in all of us wanted to play football and go out...
The UCLA men’s basketball team will face Villanova in a home-and-home series during the 2021-22 and 2023-24 seasons, it was announced on Wednesday. The Bruins will host Villanova in Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom this fall on Friday, Nov. 12. UCLA will return to face Villanova in Philadelphia during the 2023-24 season.
The Hustle clinched a playoff berth this past weekend with a win over Pittsburgh; the win marked their fourth straight, and they’re in position to secure a home playoff game with three games remaining on the schedule. It will be their first playoff appearance since 2016, when they finished third in the South Division going 7-7 in the regular season. Already at eight wins for 2021, the Hustle will look to keep their win streak going against a 1-9 Cannons team that hasn’t won a game since Week 2.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For 37 years, Steve Fish was a head coach that had never won the last game of the season. “When you see other sports win state titles, and you started talking about am I good enough coach?” Fish said on Saturday following the 3A state championship game. “You start to second guess yourself. What are we not doing?”
ALTON - The Cape Catfish of Cape Girardeau, Mo., scored five times in the top of the 11th inning after the Alton River Dragons had tied the game in the bottom of the ninth to take a 9-4 win in a Prospect League baseball game Tuesday evening at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park.
