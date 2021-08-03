The Catfish has their last home game of the season

The Roughnecks are coming off a big Week 8 win over the first place San Diego Growlers, taking down their new West Division rivals 19-15 on Friday night. Now sitting at 6-4, the Roughnecks are in control of their own destiny as they set their sights on the second West Division playoff spot. The Roughnecks have just two games remaining on their schedule: at home against San Jose this week, followed by a road game in Austin to end the regular season.