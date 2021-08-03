Prep Football: Excitement high as prep football season starts with first day of practice

Chuck Raykovich has problems sleeping this time of year. And it has nothing to do with the heat. Tuesday marked the first day of practice for 11-man prep football teams around the state, and in Chippewa County that meant Chi-Hi, Bloomer, Cadott and Stanley-Boyd returned to the gridiron to start preparations for the fall season. At Dorais Field, the Cardinals kicked off the season with their standard afternoon practice, and after handing out equipment on Monday, Raykovich's team is in full swing.