City Council has been trying without success for more than six months to agree on a policy for regulating ground-mounted and pole-mounted solar panel arrays in the city. GV does not limit roof-mounted solar panels in any way. Until recently, it had permitted ground and pole-mounted solar arrays under the rules for accessory structures in the zoning code. Accessory structures are generally required to take up no more than 30 percent of a rear yard or side yard and be set back at least five feet from the property line (more on larger lots). The zoning code does not require accessory structures to be screened from neighbors’ views.