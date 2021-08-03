Cancel
Park City, UT

Anti-human trafficking nonprofit, SUU announce scholarships for survivors

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKacie Malouf, chairwoman of the Malouf Foundation, left, and her husband, Sam, the foundation's president, speak at a press conference in Park City on June 8. The foundation announced on Tuesday it has created a new scholarship fund for survivors to pursue a bachelor's degree at Southern Utah University. (Scott G. Winterton, Deseret News ) — SALT LAKE CITY — The anti-human trafficking Malouf Foundation and Southern Utah University on Tuesday announced a new scholarship for survivors.

