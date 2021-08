It's going to be a long ride... Here we are at the beginning of August and used car prices are still ridiculously high. In fact, you might have noticed if you’ve been shopping lately that some used vehicles sell for more than the same model brand new. While we’d love to tell everyone the insanity and price inflation is about to go away completely, the reality of the used car market is far more complex. Here’s what some market experts are saying about the situation now.