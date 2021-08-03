Man arrested in connection to December vehicle shooting in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man is arrested after an investigation into a Dec. 10 shooting near the intersection of north Stadium Blvd. and west Broadway. According to court documents, the victim told Columbia police he was at the Petro Mart off north Stadium when he drove off and a car that was at that gas station caught up with him and then someone allegedly fired several shots at the vehicle.www.newspressnow.com
