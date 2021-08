Question: My neighbor and I are widows. We each have two adult children. Almost every evening we have dinner together, either at my home or hers. We watch a little television or discuss books we have been reading. Last evening, I found her in tears. She hadn’t heard from her children in about six weeks even though she has left messages for them. She’s asking herself what she did to offend them. I told her nothing – they’re just busy with their jobs and kids. Although my kids are great about staying in touch and so are my grandchildren, I wasn’t about to mention that in the moment.