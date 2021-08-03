Cancel
More than $170,000 raised in 24 hours for mother and three kids facing eviction

On Monday, Dasha Kelly was facing eviction and didn't know how she was going to pay her back rent. A day later, thanks to strangers, more than $170,000 has been raised so far for her and her three daughters.

