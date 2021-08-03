Cancel
Urban possibility: Notes from Session 6 of TEDMonterey

By Erin Gregory, Oliver Friedman, Maria Ladias, Reid Catlett
Ted
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith much of the world’s population living in large, congested cities, urban life can get messy. Session 6 brings together six speakers who are solving the inefficiencies of city dwelling and finding new, smarter ways to live together — from futuristic transportation to transformative early education and an ingenious plan to combat e-waste.

blog.ted.com

Small BusinessThrive Global

Meet the Young Black Entrepreneur, Samuel Kwame Boadu, Changing the Business & Investment Narrative with His Firm Samboad Business Group Limited

Young black entrepreneurs, particularly those from Africa, have a bad reputation around the world. The narrative around black entrepreneurs tends to be negative and most often gets less support from family and friends lest to talk about investors when starting a business. Whilst some of this is true there are countless examples of amazing black entrepreneurs changing the narrative. Samuel Kwame Boadu, Founder of SamBoad Business Group LLC, is an entrepreneur who believes that through leveraging of services and adding integrity and good customer service in your dealings, businesses can be opened and investors might be interested in your vision.
MarketsFOXBusiness

Tech startup financing hits records as giant funds dwarf venture capitalists

Big money-management firms expanded their dominance in Silicon Valley last quarter, crowding out venture capitalists in a once-niche business and putting 2021 on pace to nearly double last year’s record in startup financing. Hedge funds, mutual funds, pensions, sovereign-wealth groups and other so-called nontraditional venture investors were more active in...
Mental Healthwealthmanagement.com

Note From the Editor: July/August 2021

It’s unfortunate that in our society, a certain stigma is often attached to mental illness. As a result, clients may be embarrassed to mention to their estate planners that they or a loved one suffers from a psychiatric disorder. As Moira S. Laidlaw notes in her article, “Mental Health Directives in Estate-Planning Engagements,” p. 42, although one in five individuals suffers from mental illness, the taboo of this condition hinders medical treatment and likely hinders our legal work with clients. Her article goes on to explore the need to discuss psychiatric advance directives (PADs) with clients and how to implement them into an estate-planning strategy.
SocietyEurekAlert

Study finds surprising source of social influence

Imagine you're a CEO who wants to promote an innovative new product -- a time management app or a fitness program. Should you send the product to Kim Kardashian in the hope that she'll love it and spread the word to her legions of Instagram followers? The answer would be 'yes' if successfully transmitting new ideas or behavior patterns was as simple as showing them to as many people as possible.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Millennial Source

How is TikTok helping users get jobs?

TikTok isn’t the first place you think of when looking for career advice, but it’s becoming an increasingly popular resource for keen professionals. Ever since COVID-19 hit, the job market has been a difficult place to navigate for many. Not only that, COVID-19 has resulted in many people being forced to work from home, or for the more unfortunate, losing their job. As such, many of us had a lot more time on our hands. While that has meant more fun time for some, others took the opportunity to develop new skills and hobbies.
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
PWLiving

Creating a Culture of Stickitivity

Have you ever worked for a company where you felt a strong sense of belonging and purpose? Where you were encouraged to share opinions and ideas? Where you had unique opportunities to learn and grow? Where your team united through regular contributions to impactful social causes?. If so, you may...
InternetWashington Post

The metaverse is the future of our reality. Mark Zuckerberg and its other evangelists are planning for it.

Welcome to the metaverse. That sentence may sound like the beginning of a techno-dystopian film — a jargony jumble of words fit only for science fiction. And yet in Silicon Valley C-Suites it’s very real: The movers and shakers of the Internet are planning for a future in which the digital and the physical are inextricably intertwined in an all-encompassing virtual reality that allows all of us to exist together, whenever and wherever. Hence, the metaverse.
BusinessThrive Global

Tina Merry of Cultural Intelligence Center: “STAFF/CUSTOMER LOYALTY”

More customers speak out today against social injustices, making buying decisions related to what is happening in the world around us. Employees are increasingly looking to employers to make a commitment related to Diversity. Loyalty can be affected by the diversity of our company. Why would a customer return if the service, product, or marketing lacked respect towards one or more aspects of their identity? Diverse and culturally intelligent organizations can deliver outstanding experience to customers and employees in a manner makes everyone feel welcome, gives them what they need and does it in a way that feels respectful.
EconomyInc.com

What Harvard Research Says the Best Bosses Can Do to Keep Winners From Quitting

As the world begins to turn a corner on Covid-19, many global economies are reporting a major labor shortage. And the worst is yet to come. According to experts, the tight labor market is expected to produce a "turnover tsunami"-- a mass number of employees voluntarily quitting their jobs and pursuing new opportunities. The conventional wisdom of preventing employee turnover--that is, to pay people a higher salary--fails to take into account the realities of human behavior. It's not all about the money. These days, especially post-pandemic, people expect more out of their work beyond a paycheck. This is particularly true of the younger Millennial and Gen Z cohorts, a purpose-hungry demographic on the quest for making meaning at work.
TechnologyVentureBeat

Deepgram launches $10M speech recognition startup program

Deepgram, a startup developing voice recognition models for the enterprise, today announced the Deepgram Startup Program to provide select companies with custom-trained speech models. Alongside this news, Deepgram has added a range of features to its platform, including a revamped developer console, software development kits, and API documentation. “The pandemic...
Computersarxiv.org

Wavelet-Based Network For High Dynamic Range Imaging

High dynamic range (HDR) imaging from multiple low dynamic range (LDR) images has been suffering from ghosting artifacts caused by scene and objects motion. Existing methods, such as optical flow based and end-to-end deep learning based solutions, are error-prone either in detail restoration or ghosting artifacts removal. Comprehensive empirical evidence shows that ghosting artifacts caused by large foreground motion are mainly low-frequency signals and the details are mainly high-frequency signals. In this work, we propose a novel frequency-guided end-to-end deep neural network (FHDRNet) to conduct HDR fusion in the frequency domain, and Discrete Wavelet Transform (DWT) is used to decompose inputs into different frequency bands. The low-frequency signals are used to avoid specific ghosting artifacts, while the high-frequency signals are used for preserving details. Using a U-Net as the backbone, we propose two novel modules: merging module and frequency-guided upsampling module. The merging module applies the attention mechanism to the low-frequency components to deal with the ghost caused by large foreground motion. The frequency-guided upsampling module reconstructs details from multiple frequency-specific components with rich details. In addition, a new RAW dataset is created for training and evaluating multi-frame HDR imaging algorithms in the RAW domain. Extensive experiments are conducted on public datasets and our RAW dataset, showing that the proposed FHDRNet achieves state-of-the-art performance.
Computersarxiv.org

Inference via Sparse Coding in a Hierarchical Vision Model

Sparse coding has been incorporated in models of the visual cortex for its computational advantages and connection to biology. But how the level of sparsity contributes to performance on visual tasks is not well understood. In this work, sparse coding has been integrated into an existing hierarchical V2 model (Hosoya and Hyvärinen, 2015), but replacing the Independent Component Analysis (ICA) with an explicit sparse coding in which the degree of sparsity can be controlled. After training, the sparse coding basis functions with a higher degree of sparsity resembled qualitatively different structures, such as curves and corners. The contributions of the models were assessed with image classification tasks, including object classification, and tasks associated with mid-level vision including figure-ground classification, texture classification, and angle prediction between two line stimuli. In addition, the models were assessed in comparison to a texture sensitivity measure that has been reported in V2 (Freeman et al., 2013), and a deleted-region inference task. The results from the experiments show that while sparse coding performed worse than ICA at classifying images, only sparse coding was able to better match the texture sensitivity level of V2 and infer deleted image regions, both by increasing the degree of sparsity in sparse coding. Higher degrees of sparsity allowed for inference over larger deleted image regions. The mechanism that allows for this inference capability in sparse coding is described here.
Sciencearxiv.org

Deep GAN-Based Cross-Spectral Cross-Resolution Iris Recognition

In recent years, cross-spectral iris recognition has emerged as a promising biometric approach to establish the identity of individuals. However, matching iris images acquired at different spectral bands (i.e., matching a visible (VIS) iris probe to a gallery of near-infrared (NIR) iris images or vice versa) shows a significant performance degradation when compared to intraband NIR matching. Hence, in this paper, we have investigated a range of deep convolutional generative adversarial network (DCGAN) architectures to further improve the accuracy of cross-spectral iris recognition methods. Moreover, unlike the existing works in the literature, we introduce a resolution difference into the classical cross-spectral matching problem domain. We have developed two different techniques using the conditional generative adversarial network (cGAN) as a backbone architecture for cross-spectral iris matching. In the first approach, we simultaneously address the cross-resolution and cross-spectral matching problem by training a cGAN that jointly translates cross-resolution as well as cross-spectral tasks to the same resolution and within the same spectrum. In the second approach, we design a coupled generative adversarial network (cpGAN) architecture consisting of a pair of cGAN modules that project the VIS and NIR iris images into a low-dimensional embedding domain to ensure maximum pairwise similarity between the feature vectors from the two iris modalities of the same subject.
Small BusinessMySanAntonio

They open 4 calls of up to 500 thousand pesos for the next generation of entrepreneurs

The Entrepreneurship Platform of the Tecnológico de Monterrey, INCmty , opens four calls to invite all people who have an innovative business idea, seek to create their first venture, validate a prototype, grow your startups and / or present sustainable agriculture solutions innovative. The calls have started from today and will close on October 1 based on the different thematic axes of each contest.
Sciencearxiv.org

Image Augmentation Using a Task Guided Generative Adversarial Network for Age Estimation on Brain MRI

Brain age estimation based on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is an active research area in early diagnosis of some neurodegenerative diseases (e.g. Alzheimer, Parkinson, Huntington, etc.) for elderly people or brain underdevelopment for the young group. Deep learning methods have achieved the state-of-the-art performance in many medical image analysis tasks, including brain age estimation. However, the performance and generalisability of the deep learning model are highly dependent on the quantity and quality of the training data set. Both collecting and annotating brain MRI data are extremely time-consuming. In this paper, to overcome the data scarcity problem, we propose a generative adversarial network (GAN) based image synthesis method. Different from the existing GAN-based methods, we integrate a task-guided branch (a regression model for age estimation) to the end of the generator in GAN. By adding a task-guided loss to the conventional GAN loss, the learned low-dimensional latent space and the synthesised images are more task-specific. It helps to boost the performance of the down-stream task by combining the synthesised images and real images for model training. The proposed method was evaluated on a public brain MRI data set for age estimation. Our proposed method outperformed (statistically significant) a deep convolutional neural network based regression model and the GAN-based image synthesis method without the task-guided branch. More importantly, it enables the identification of age-related brain regions in the image space. The code is available on GitHub (this https URL).

