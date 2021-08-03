Linden’s Spencer looks strong in 13th straight win
What could’ve been a drastic problem ended up setting up the ideal situation for Linden’s favorite professional boxer, Joey Spencer. Unable to make the weight for his scheduled fight with scheduled boxer Dan Karpency on Saturday at New Jersey’s Prudential Center as one of the fights on FOX’s national broadcast, a little luck worked in Spencer’s favor. An opponent in another bout was unable to make weight, opening the door for Spencer to fight James Martin for eight rounds.www.tctimes.com
