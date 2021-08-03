Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Linden, MI

Linden’s Spencer looks strong in 13th straight win

By David Troppens
Tri-County Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article What could’ve been a drastic problem ended up setting up the ideal situation for Linden’s favorite professional boxer, Joey Spencer.  Unable to make the weight for his scheduled fight with scheduled boxer Dan Karpency on Saturday at New Jersey’s Prudential Center as one of the fights on FOX’s national broadcast, a little luck worked in Spencer’s favor. An opponent in another bout was unable to make weight, opening the door for Spencer to fight James Martin for eight rounds.

www.tctimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Linden, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Linden, MI
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lennox Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Prudential Center#Fox#Fox Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Newark, NJTri-County Times

Spencer’s 13th pro fight is Saturday on FOX

 Six months after his most recent bout, Linden’s Joey Spencer will finally be headed into the squared ring Saturday night.  Spencer, who has won all 12 of his professional bouts with nine coming by knockout, will compete against Dan Karpency in his 13th professional match Saturday at Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center. The eight-round bout, as have all but one of his professional fights, will be on television, with this one being on the FOX Network starting at 8 p.m.
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

Trainer Malik Scott corrects Deontay Wilder after blood-stained spar photo

Deontay Wilder corrected his trainer and former opponent Malik Scott after revealing his blood-stained training shoes from sparring. The former world heavyweight champion took reprimanding from Scott as he was two rounds short in his assessment. “Sixteen rds it went down,” said Wilder. “What’s understood don’t have to be explained.”
Combat SportsESPN

Real or Not: Canelo will still fight on Sept. 18, Ryan Garcia will knock out JoJo Diaz

The calendar has turned over to August, a busy month in the boxing world and the gateway to what's shaping up to be a big fall as well. Canelo Alvarez was poised to be part of the busy schedule with a fight against Caleb Plant to unify boxing's super middleweight division in September. But as negotiations fell apart at the finish line, Alvarez has turned his attention elsewhere as he looks to schedule a fight for Mexican Independence Day Weekend for the first time since 2018. Will he get across the finish line?
Houston, TXESPN

Houston Texans' Jonathan Owens sick over girlfriend Simone Biles' saga

HOUSTON -- Early in the morning on July 27, Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens was watching his girlfriend, Simone Biles, compete in the Olympics. But after she vaulted in the gymnastics team final and walked off to talk to her coach, Owens said he felt sick to his stomach, knowing what Biles was going through. Biles withdrew from the event, later saying she needed to focus on her mental health after experiencing the "twisties" while competing.
UFCMMAmania.com

Dana White offers Jon Jones immediate heavyweight title shot, ‘Bones’ responds

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White is trying to get former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones to make his heavyweight debut against former 265-pound titleholder Stipe Miocic, who is already on board for that contest. Don’t hold your breath. But if “Bones” opts to sit on the sidelines for...
UFCBoxingNews24.com

Daniel Dubois & Tommy Fury press conference quotes & photos

DANIEL DUBOIS AND Tommy Fury faced the media today to officially confirm their forthcoming appearance on the Showtime PPV headlined by Jake Paul and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, live on Sunday 29 August. (Photo credit: Queensbury Promotions) Dubois takes on Joe Cusumano for their US debuts, with Fury...
MLBKVOE

Royals win third straight

Ryan O’Hearn hit his eighth home run of the season and the defense turned three double plays as the Kansas City Royals won their third straight Friday night, defeating Detroit 5-3. Trailing 1-0 in the third, the Royals tied the game in the bottom of the inning and then got...
Linden, MITri-County Times

Linden’s Hall returns to XC program he ran for to run it

 Just five years ago, Trevor Hall was a cross country runner on the Linden varsity boys cross country squad.  This fall he will be returning to the program as its new head coach. Initially, he planned on going for the assistant coaching position, but now he’ll replace Brad Ferrera who also stepped down from the program recently.
Greeneville, TNGreeneville Sun

Flyboys Roll To Fourth Straight Win

In a rare appearance in the lead-off spot, Chris Williams went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI to lead the Greeneville Flyboys to an 11-5 Appalachian League win over the Princeton WhistlePigs on Friday night at Pioneer Park. Kyle Karros also homered – a grand slam to center...
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

Underdog versus non-boxer, Oscar De La Hoya aims for world title at 48

Promoter and six-weight world champion Oscar De La Hoya has targeted another world title victory, potentially at 49 next year. Never one to shirk a challenge, De La Hoya has been mentioning big names in his future despite personal problems outside of the ring that will certainly affect his ability to compete.
MLBTrentonian

Forrest Wall's return atop the lineup helps spark Bisons to 6th straight win

TRENTON — Forrest Wall picked up right where he left off. In the lineup for the first time since June 6 due to a right oblique strain, Wall took his customary spot atop the lineup, then reached base in his first three plate appearances as the Triple-A Jays beat Syracuse, 6-3, for their sixth consecutive victory and 10th in 11 games on this final homestand in Trenton.
UFC411mania.com

UFC Reportedly Adding Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler to UFC 268

A lightweight fight between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler is reportedly on the card for UFC 268. ESPN reports that according to multiple sources, both sides have agreed to the fight, which is being targeted for the November 6th Madison Square Garden-set event. Contracts have not yet been signed and...
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
1390 Granite City Sports

Rox Win 6th Straight

The Rox won their 6th game in a row 6-2 in Rochester against the Honkers. St. Cloud had 3 hits and 2 RBIs from Jordan Barth, Caleb Ricketts added 2 hits and 2 RBIs and Andrew Pinckney had 2 hits, a run scored and 1 RBI. Noah Myhre threw 6 2/3 innings with 4 hits and 2 earned runs allowed to get the win.
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

David Benavidez, Jose Uzcategui discuss WBC title eliminator

Unbeaten two-time world champion David “El Bandera Roja” Benavídez and former champion José Uzcátegui previewed their upcoming WBC Super Middleweight title eliminator during a virtual press conference before they meet in the SHOWTIME main event on Saturday, August 28 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from Footprint Center – home of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury.
Memphis, TNwmcactionnews5.com

Redbirds pick up 13th straight victory

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In baseball, the Memphis Redbirds now have a franchise record, 13 straight victories after winning at Louisville 4-1. The big blow, a Juan Yepez 3 Run Homer in the 4th. The Birds are back home Tuesday against Gwinnett at AutoZone Park.
MLBchatsports.com

Cabrera's pursuit of history continues as Tigers win 10th straight home game

Before Thursday night's game, Jonathan Schoop said that he and Miguel Cabrera, who sat out Wednesday's 17-run offensive outburst in Minnesota, would deliver everything they would have done had they played Wednesday in Thursday night's game. Apparently, Schoop was not joking. Schoop provided the Tigers' first run in the first...

Comments / 0

Community Policy