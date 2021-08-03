Fenton girls golf finishes No. 2 in our Top 16 once again

Finally, we are to the final two teams in our 2020-21 Tri-County Top 16 poll. Today we’ll look at the school year’s No. 2 squad. So who has finished in the runner-up position the most? Three teams have finished at the No. 2 spot twice prior to this season’s poll. They are the Linden boys cross country team, the Fenton girls golf team and the Holly boys track squad. The other runner-up teams include Lake Fenton wrestling, Holly wrestling, Fenton girls soccer, Holly girls tennis, Holly boys cross country and Fenton volleyball. Cross country is the sport that has earned the No. 3 spot the most, earning it three times.