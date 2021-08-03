Little Rock Board approves plan to spend $11.6 million in federal money, asks lawmakers to amend mask ban, sends library millage increase to voters

The House and Senate convened briefly this morning and then adjourned until tomorrow after assigning the only bills introduced so far to committee meetings this afternoon. So far, the only bills introduced — two in the House and one in the Senate — are aimed at legalizing termination of federal pandemic unemployment benefits. Governor Hutchinson tried to do this by executive order, stopping $300 million in potential parents to 69,000 jobless people under the theory they are deadbeats choosing benefits over work, though the benefits aren’t payable unless someone is actively seeking suitable work.