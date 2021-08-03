Little Rock Board approves plan to spend $11.6 million in federal money, asks lawmakers to amend mask ban, sends library millage increase to voters
The Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday approved a resolution outlining $11.6 million in spending of federal relief dollars. With no discussion, the board also passed a resolution urging the Arkansas General Assembly to amend the law that bans public mask requirements. The resolution asks that the law be amended to allow the Arkansas Department of Health alone, or in coordination with the Centers for Disease Control or another federal agency, to determine areas with high transmission of an infectious disease, which would allow local governments to impose mask mandates. Vice Mayor Lance Hines was the lone no vote.arktimes.com
Comments / 0