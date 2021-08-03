Cancel
USD grad Nilsen takes silver in Olympics pole vault

By Journal staff
Rapid City Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Dakota alumnus Chris Nilsen captured an Olympic silver medal in the pole vault, clearing a new personal best of 19 feet, 7 inches Tuesday at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The field remained in full-strength through 19-0 ¼ (5.80m), but it quickly dwindled to only four men after Nilsen cleared 19-3 (5.87m). After that height, the remaining vaulters joining Nilsen were 2016 Olympic gold medalist Thiago Braz, 2012 Olympic gold medalist Renaud Lavillenie and world record-holder Mondo Duplantis.

