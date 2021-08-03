Cancel
Pennington County, SD

Pennington County drug bust nets meth, cocaine, heroin, $150,000 in cash

By Journal staff
Rapid City Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pennington County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that a large drug bust has netted millions of dollars in illegal drugs, guns and cash. According to a statement, members of the joint Unified Narcotics Task Force executed three search warrants and found 72 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value between $1.5 million and $2.5 million, 10 pounds of cocaine, six pounds of heroin worth more that $1 million, 6,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills, $150,000 in cash, and 13 guns.

