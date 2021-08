The Buffalo Sabres have acquired defenseman Will Butcher and signed defenseman Brandon Davidson and forward Sean Malone, the team announced on Wednesday evening. Butcher, 26, comes to Buffalo after four seasons with the New Jersey Devils. Originally a 2013 draft pick of the Colorado Avalanche, the Wisconsin native has appeared in 243 NHL games and recorded 110 points. The former University of Denver blueliner will earn $3,733,333 this season, the final year of his current contract, but according to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News, the Devils will retain $1 million of his salary.