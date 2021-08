In my four and a half years of being a Marshall County supervisor, I am finding the public has some confusion as to what my role and responsibilities are in county government. The journey starts with the election process of winning the primary in June prior to the November election. Marshall County has three supervisors compared to five in many counties in the state. Two of the supervisors are elected or reelected in a regular election cycle and two years later the third supervisor is elected so there is overlap of experience for the county. All are elected for four-year terms.