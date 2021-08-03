Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Northern Virginia Health Directors Urge Mask Use Indoors Regardless of Vaccination Status

Posted by 
Alexandria, Virginia
Alexandria, Virginia
 3 days ago

Northern Virginia Health Directors Urge Mask Use Indoors Regardless of Vaccination Status

­­For Immediate Release: August 3, 2021

Today, all five Northern Virginia Health Directors issued a joint letter of interim recommendations for mask wearing in Northern Virginia. The letter was issued by Health Directors from the City of Alexandria, as well as Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties to Northern Virginia Mayors, Chairs and Chief Administrative Officers with the recommendation that individuals wear masks while indoors in government and other public settings, regardless of vaccination status.

This recommendation follows all five jurisdictions’ recent upward trend in average number of daily cases and being categorized as communities of substantial transmission. In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) updated its recommendations for mask use on July 27. The new guidance provides strategies for everyone--whether fully vaccinated or unvaccinated--to reduce the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19, including:

  • Wearing a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission. Individuals who are not fully vaccinated should continue to wear a mask at all levels of community transmission.
  • Getting tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
  • Isolating if tested positive for COVID-19 in the prior 10 days or when experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
  • For fully vaccinated individuals, getting tested 3‐5 days after exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID‐19 and wearing a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days after exposure or until they receive a negative test result. Exposed individuals who are not fully vaccinated should continue to quarantine for 14 days as directed by public health.
  • Continuing to follow any applicable federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations.

On July 29, Governor Northam stated, “All Virginians should consider wearing a mask in public indoor settings where there is an increased risk of COVID-19 transmission, as the new CDC guidance recommends.”

Currently, all visitors and employees in City of Alexandria facilities are required to wear a mask and the federal government continues to require that masks are worn when using public transportation, including on buses, trains and airplanes.

"With the rise of the Delta variant, it is more important than ever for individuals and institutions to take action for our community," said Dr. Anne Gaddy, Acting Alexandria Health Director. "If you're in a public indoor space, wear a mask. If you're a business or organization, require masks. We all have a role in stopping this surge."

Visit alexandriava.gov/Coronavirus for updates about how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to find a vaccination opportunity.

For inquiries from the news media only, contact Natalie Talis, Population Health Manager, at natalie.talis@vdh.virginia.gov or 703.746.4914.

# # #

This news release is available at alexandriava.gov/123571.

Comments / 0

Alexandria, Virginia

Alexandria, Virginia

22
Followers
482
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Alexandria is an independent city in the Commonwealth of Virginia in the United States. As of the 2010 census, the population was 139,966, Located along the western bank of the Potomac River, Alexandria is approximately 7 miles (11 km) south of downtown Washington, D.C.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Population Health#Vaccinations#Chairs#Cdc#Virginians#Alexandria Health#703 746 4914#Alexandriava Gov 123571
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Cobb County, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Cobb registers two COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, with 14 statewide

Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Wednesday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health. Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers. Category 8/4/21 Change. Cases 64,914 +185. Hospitalizations 3,690. Deaths 1,032. Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers. Category 8/4/21 Change.
Chaffee County, COarkvalleyvoice.com

Chaffee County Public Health Warns COVID-19 Delta Variant Danger is Rising

Centers for Disease Control Identifies Chaffee as a “High Risk” County. As COVID-19 surges once again across the country, Chaffee County is experiencing its own uptick with case rates that are double what was seen last summer at this time. The COVID percent positivity rate here is the highest it has been in months. Chaffee County Public Health (CCPH) is warning that this overwhelming trend is due to a majority of new cases of unvaccinated residents, and the local healthcare system is seeing an increase in COVID-19 patients.
Johnson County, IAcbs2iowa.com

Johnson County Public Health Updates Masking Recommendations

Johnson County Public Health (JCPH) recommends residents and visitors of Johnson County wear masks in public indoor settings, regardless of COVID19 vaccination status. This recommendation is based on the discovery that the Delta variant is more contagious and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) updated recommendation that masks be worn in areas of substantial or high transmission of COVID-19, even by individuals who have been vaccinated, in public indoor settings including schools.
Ventura County, CAvcnewschannel.com

Ventura County Public Health Issues Health Advisory Urging Vaccinations and Masking Indoors

Download article: English | En español | Public Health Advisory. Ventura, CA – Due to the current surge, Ventura County Public Health (VCPH) is urging all Ventura County residents that are eligible but have not yet been fully vaccinated to get vaccinated as soon as possible. In alignment with state and federal health authorities, VCPH officials also continue to strongly recommend mask wearing indoors in public places regardless of vaccination status. While Ventura County continues to be aligned with the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance on masking, which recommends that everyone regardless of vaccination status wear masks indoors, and that requires those that are not fully vaccinated to mask indoors, officials are closely monitoring the current surge in case additional mitigation measures are needed.
Ventura County, CAthecamarilloacorn.com

Masks ‘strongly’ urged indoors

Ventura County won’t join its neighbor to the south in mandating mask wearing indoors—at least not yet—but health officials are urging residents to voluntarily don the face coverings when they’re inside public places. The county’s public health department issued a statement Monday strongly recommending that everyone, regardless of vaccination status,...
Calhoun County, MIwincountry.com

Calhoun County health officials support CDC COVID-19 recommendations

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Based on evidence regarding transmission of the COVID-19 Delta variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its guidance that states face coverings should be worn indoors in areas of substantial or high COVID-19 transmission. This week Calhoun County was categorized as...
Kandiyohi County, MNwillmarradio.com

Kandiyohi County Public Health gives local COVID-19 update

(Willmar MN-) Kandiyohi County Public Health has issued an update on COVID-19 cases in the county. They say in deciding whether to follow CDC recommendations on mask wearing, regardless of vaccination status, keep in mind as of Monday, Kandiyohi County had 56 active cases of COVID-19 and has a "SUBSTANTIAL" Level of Community Transmission. Meeker County's level is "HIGH". Health officials say getting fully vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19, including the Delta variant. COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective against the Delta and other know variants. Call your health care provider, local pharmacy, or visit www.kcmn.us/covid-19 to schedule an appointment to receive your vaccine. They say the best advice for FULLY vaccinated people who live in communities with a "SUBSTANTIAL" Level of Community Transmission is:
King County, WAbothell-reporter.com

Details of 3 recent COVID-19 outbreaks in King County

The recent Delta-driven surge in COVID-19 cases affecting our region and nation is unfortunately not letting up. Over the last week, Public Health—Seattle & King County has reported an average of 318 new cases daily. That’s more than double the number of cases from just two weeks ago and nearly six times as many as a month ago.
Public Healthoneida-nsn.gov

Oneida Nation Public Health Officer Issues Face Covering Requirement

(Oneida Reservation) – With support from the Oneida Business Committee, the Oneida Nation Public Health Officer has issued a new facial covering mandate based on updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance and increasing local COVID-19 infection rates. In summary, the mandate requires: Regardless of vaccination status, individuals...
Barron County, WIchetekalert.com

COVID-19 rate increasing in Barron County, across state

The county’s public health department reported Monday, Aug. 3, that 24 new cases were reported in the previous week, up from five cases last week and four the week before that. Among the 24 new cases, five occurred in people who were fully vaccinated. The rise is likely being fueled...
Public HealthPosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

California Will Require Vaccines For Workers In Health Care Facilities

California is implementing what it calls the "first in the nation" requirement that health care workers statewide be vaccinated against COVID-19. The state is currently experiencing its fastest increase in coronavirus cases since the onset of the pandemic, with case rates "increasing ninefold in the last two months," according to the new order from the California Department of Public Health.
Public HealthLongview News-Journal

The Role of CDC and Public Health in AFM Surveillance | Part II

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Siegel Rare Neuroimmune Association (SRNA) present part two of a podcast about the relationship between healthcare providers, state health departments and CDC in supporting acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) surveillance. Hear from Dr. Janell Routh of CDC, Emily Spence Davizon of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, and Dr. Ben Greenberg of UT Southwestern Medical Center. Together they discuss how surveillance and research are essential to helping improve the outcomes of future patients diagnosed with AFM. They also explain whether experts expect an AFM outbreak in 2021, and what they are doing to prepare for possible new cases.

Comments / 0

Community Policy