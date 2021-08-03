Jury picked in quadruple murder case; opening statements set

A more than three year old double murder case has been resolved. In a plea agreement, David Ortiz Bibian, 56, formerly of the Difficult area, pled guilty to two counts of facilitation of first degree murder and received a 30 year sentence, according to Fifteenth Judicial District Attorney General Jason Lawson. Bibian was one of two suspects charged in what may be the county’s only double homicide—certainly the only one to occur in modern times.