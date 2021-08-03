Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Game Thread 8/3/2021, Braves at Cardinals

By Demetrius Bell
Talking Chop
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Braves are set to take their strange alternating loss-win pattern on the road to St. Louis to take on the Cardinals. Both teams have been playing middle-of-the-road baseball all season, so each team will be looking to turn this series into a launching pad to something better in the future. Hopefully this is the beginning of the Braves getting out of their pattern and getting into winning ways as they enter into the latter stage of the season.

www.talkingchop.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Cardinals#In The Future#On The Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Braves: Joc Pederson reveals awesome reason for number choice in Atlanta

Joc Pederson, who wore No. 24 for the Chicago Cubs and No. 31 for the Los Angeles Dodgers, revealed the awesome reasons why he chose No. 22 for the Atlanta Braves. Some ballplayers like to keep the same number no matter where they play. Others opt for a new number and a fresh start when they suit up for a new club.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cardinals fans are furious at Jon Lester’s debut against the Braves

Longtime Chicago Cubs starter Jon Lester made his St. Louis Cardinals debut on Tuesday night, and it didn’t go as planned to say the least. Lester had a rough first inning, as the Braves scored five runs and tabbed the 37-year-old for five hits. He had a 45.00 ERA in just one inning of work as a Cardinal, and it didn’t get much better from there.
MLBTalking Chop

Ozzie Albies continues to lead off as Braves face Cardinals

The lineups are now out for the series opener between the Braves and the Cardinals. Let’s waste no further time and get right into it, shall we?. As noted in the headline, Ozzie Albies continues to bat leadoff for the Braves. Also, Jorge Soler is batting second for the second game in a row. My guess is that Brian Snitker feels like Soler is swinging a pretty hot bat at the moment (.247/.337/.562 and 141 wRC+ since July 1) so he may as well get him as many at-bats as possible. Joc Pederson returns to the lineup after serving as a pinch hitter for Sunday’s game. Kevan Smith is starting at catcher because of course Kevan Smith is starting at catcher.
MLBFOX Sports

Happ scheduled to start for St. Louis against Atlanta

Atlanta Braves (53-54, third in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (53-53, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Drew Smyly (7-3, 4.40 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) Cardinals: J.A. Happ (5-6, 6.77 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) LINE: Cardinals +102, Braves -119; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Morning Briefing: Mets Set For Game 3 Bout With Braves

After splitting Monday’s doubleheader with the Braves, the Mets will look to take a series lead in Game 3 of the series on Tuesday night at Citi Field. The Mets will send TBD to the mound to start off a bullpen game against Atlanta righty Charlie Morton (9-3, 3.65 ERA).
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Braves Get to Walker, Beat Mets 6-3 toTake Rubber Game

For three innings, it looked like Taijuan Walker may have regained the form that earned him his first All-Star nod earlier this month. But he was touched up for five runs over the next two innings and the Mets were unable to come back, dropping the rubber game of this five-game series, 6-3, to the Braves on Thursday afternoon at Citi Field.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Atlanta Braves vs St Louis Cardinals 8/3/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals will meet for the opener of a three-game set on Tuesday at Busch Stadium. Both teams are in third place in their Division. The Atlanta Braves are 52-54 in the NL East with 3 ½ games behind the Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals are 53-52 in the NL Central with 10 games behind the Brewers.
MLBTalking Chop

The Daily Chop: Win streak for Braves, Rehab assignments in Gwinnett, 2022 Schedule, and more

The Braves made several additions at the Trade Deadline, supplementing a roster in dire need of depth. The club has quickly enjoyed the fruits of their endeavors, with Jorge Soler and Adam Duvall each providing offensive firepower to a lineup that was scuffling. In addition, Richard Rodriguez has notched three scoreless innings for the Atlanta bullpen. Alex Anthopoulos has been a lightning rod for criticism for much of the season, but early returns on his deadline strategy have been outstanding. Soler in particular has been a revelation and has even filled in nicely in the outfield. These three plus Eddie Rosario will be keys to the stretch run for Atlanta.
MLBchatsports.com

Game Thread #104: Milwaukee Brewers (61-42) vs. Atlanta Braves (51-52)

Burnes (6-4, 2.12 ERA) vs. Toussaint (1-1, 1.32 ERA) New bat in the lineup, an ace on the mound. Let’s go!. : @620wtmj #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/YngKV8R5s2— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 30, 2021. Here's how the Braves will line up tonight as we celebrate #HankAaronWeekend!
MLBchatsports.com

Adam Duvall, Joc Pederson lead Braves past Cards

Adam Duvall hit a two-run homer and Joc Pederson hit a two-run double to drive the visiting Atlanta Braves past the St. Louis Cardinals 7-4 on Wednesday night. Jorge Soler hit homer run for the second straight game and Dansby Swanson went 4-for-4 and scored three runs for the retooled Braves -- who reacquired Duvall and added Pederson and Soler with in-season trades.
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Braves: An update on Eddie Rosario

To start off deadline day, the Braves acquired Eddie Rosario from the Indians — the first of four additions by Alex Anthopoulos on July 30th. Rosario is expected to provide more outfield help and bench depth, but he’s currently on the injured list with an abdominal strain. He hasn’t played since the All-Star break, and after the Braves traded for him, Alex Anthopoulos said he was about a week away from beginning a rehab stint and probably a couple of weeks away from joining the major-league club.
MLBTalking Chop

The Daily Chop: Success against Southpaws, Draft Pick Injury Updates and More

While the Braves remain in a twilight zone that is defined by alternating wins and losses, the New York Mets continue to struggle for positive outcomes own and off the field. The end result is Atlanta now being 2 1⁄2 games out in the race for the NL East division. Furthermore, though the Braves have not been able to put two wins together in a row in the second half of the season, they are continuing to make small steps toward playing better.
MLBTalking Chop

Talking Chop 2021 Midseason Top 30 Braves Prospects List: 19-24

Hello again and welcome to the second installment of our 2021 Midseason Top 30 Braves prospect rankings update. In case you missed the last couple of articles we have put out on our rankings, here are a couple links to help you out. For this part of the rankings, we...
MLBallfans.co

Eddie Rosario to begin rehab assignment soon, Ian Anderson pitching at Gwinnett Thursday

The news on the injury front has been improving for the Atlanta Braves who could get another round of reinforcements for their roster soon. MLB.com’s Mark Bowman reported Thursday that injured outfielder Eddie Rosario is currently in St. Louis with the team and has taken batting practice the last two days. He is feeling good and could be ready to begin a rehab assignment as soon as next week.
MLBTalking Chop

Atlanta Braves release 2022 schedule

Major League Baseball released its tentative schedule for the 2022 regular season Wednesday which is slated to begin on Thursday, March 31. The Atlanta Braves will begin the season on the road for the fifth time in the past six seasons with a four-game series against the Marlins. They will then make a quick two-game trip to New York to face the Mets before returning to Truist Park for their home opener on Thursday, April 7 against the Cincinnati Reds.
MLBTalking Chop

Drew Smyly, Braves will try to make it two straight wins over Cardinals

After a win on Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves will try to earn their first two-game winning streak of the second half when they continue their series against the St. Louis Cardinals. Atlanta jumped on newly acquired Cardinals lefty battering him for six runs as they coasted to a 6-1 in in the series opener Tuesday. The victory once again pulled the Braves to within one game of that illusive .500 mark at 53-54. They will begin play Wednesday a game back of the Phillies, who are in second place in the NL East, and just 2.5 back of the division leading Mets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy