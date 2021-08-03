Game Thread 8/3/2021, Braves at Cardinals

The lineups are now out for the series opener between the Braves and the Cardinals. Let’s waste no further time and get right into it, shall we?. As noted in the headline, Ozzie Albies continues to bat leadoff for the Braves. Also, Jorge Soler is batting second for the second game in a row. My guess is that Brian Snitker feels like Soler is swinging a pretty hot bat at the moment (.247/.337/.562 and 141 wRC+ since July 1) so he may as well get him as many at-bats as possible. Joc Pederson returns to the lineup after serving as a pinch hitter for Sunday’s game. Kevan Smith is starting at catcher because of course Kevan Smith is starting at catcher.