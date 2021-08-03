Cancel
Red Dead Online Update Adds New Diamond Mission and More

By Tanner Dedmon
Cover picture for the articleRed Dead Online got another of its weekly updates on Tuesday to roll out even more Blood Money content than players had already gotten when the update released and afterwards. Through this week’s update, players are sent after yet another precious gemstone with promises of a free weapon component for those who are able to successfully pull off the diamond heist. The game also expanded on its new Crime Contracts by sending players on collection quests to gather money from saloons.

#Diamonds#Blood Money#Rockstar Games#Crime Contract#Capitale#Red Dead Online#Comicbook#Cbs Interactive
