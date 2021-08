My south London street is always quiet at this time of year with the schools on holiday, but this year it is eerily so. Everyone who can get out of the city has made a bolt for the countryside, or even another country if they’re especially brave and can afford the possibility of an unexpected spell in hotel quarantine. A friend posted a picture of St Ives on her Insta account. It was busier than Oxford Circus two shopping days before Christmas in “the Olden Days”. If you want peace and tranquillity and the possibility of getting hold of a pasty without having to join a three-hour-long queue, I’d say that this summer Oxford Street is probably the place to be.