Slight relief is expected into Thursday, as onshore flow strengthens prompting a 3 to 6 degree cool down across. With further cooling possible on Friday and into the weekend. The marine layer will continue to bring night to morning cloud cover, impacting some coastal areas with dense fog. Breezy to gusty winds remain along the south coast leading to reduced relative humidity's and elevated fire weather risks. Daytime highs near the coast will reach the 70s to 80s, while valleys and mountains reach the 80s to 90s.