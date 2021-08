The GOAT. It is an acronym for The Greatest Of All Time. Each sport has its own athlete (or a couple) who fight for the title. Up until yesterday, it was widely regarded that Simone Biles owns that moniker in the world of gymnastics. Shoot, even she wasn’t shy about self-proclamation, having goats emblazoned on her uniform. Not anymore. And let me preface the rest of this by saying we have a REAL mental health problem in this country. Further, I think whatever anyone needs to do to get help, they should do it. That being said, I want you to ponder a few things.