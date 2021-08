Australian buy now, pay later success story Afterpay has entered into an arrangement with US payments player Square that will see it become part of the Jack Dorsey enterprise. The pair announced the scheme implementation deed on Monday, under which Square has agreed to acquire all of the issued shares in Afterpay. The transaction has an implied value of approximately $29 billion -- AU$39 billion -- based on the closing price of Square common stock on 30 July 2021 and is expected to be paid in all stock.