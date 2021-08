You expect that the months spent planning your wedding will be time filled with excitement, joy, and anticipation; while that's the case for many couples, even the happiest of pairs will tell you that it's also a time when stress—related to everything from family to money—sets in. In fact, the Holmes-Rahe Stress Inventory ranks getting married as one of the top ten stress factors in an adult's life. While spending time in nature, getting a massage, or practicing deep breathing and yoga are some known tactics for stress relief, talking to your friends can also be hugely beneficial. Not only are friends helpful sounding boards when you need a little extra assistance, but a good vent session is sometimes all you need to put particularly stressful situations behind you.