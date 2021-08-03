Cancel
Torrance, CA

Torrance Seeking Inaugural Poet Laureate

Posted by 
 2 days ago

Torrance, Calif., August 3, 2021 – With support from The Torrance City Council, the Torrance Cultural Arts Commission is pleased to announce that for the first time, the City is seeking qualified poets to be the inaugural Poet Laureate for the City of Torrance. The goal of this culturally significant program is to celebrate poetry and the written word; to have an ambassador available at public events and enrich the experience. The Poet Laureate will support the arts and incorporate them into public life. The Poet Laureate will serve for two years, beginning October 1, 2021. In this role, the honored Poet will attend special events and create a feature poem about Torrance.

To be eligible for consideration, applicants must be:

  • A Torrance resident
  • 16 years of age or older

In addition, interested candidates must complete an application including:

  • 5 Original poems
  • Letter of recognition or reference
  • Personal Statement

Applications will be reviewed by a selection committee including members of the Torrance Cultural Arts Commission and literary experts. Candidates must submit their application to the Torrance Cultural Services Division by 5 p.m. on September 9, 2021.

The selected Poet will be introduced to the community at the Cultural Arts Commission’s annual Excellence in Arts Awards in October. To view the complete application and guidelines, please visit TorranceCA.Gov/Poet.

The Torrance Cultural Arts Commission is supported through the City of Torrance Cultural Services Division of the Community Services Department. For additional information please contact Eve Rappoport, Cultural Services Manager at (310) 618-2380 or ERappoport@TorranceCA.Gov

# # #

Torrance is a coastal city in the South Bay (southwestern) region of Los Angeles County, California, in the Los Angeles metropolitan area. The city has 1.5 miles (2.4km) of beaches on the Pacific Ocean and a moderate year-round climate, with warm temperatures, daily sea breezes, low humidity, and an average rainfall of 12.55 inches per year. It is immediately bordered by Lomita to the east, Gardena and Lawndale to the north, Redondo Beach and the Pacific Ocean to the west, and Rolling Hills and Palos Verdes Estates to the south.

