Lorraine Hubbs, age 88, of Canby, MN passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at the Sylvan Court Nursing Home in Canby. Funeral services will be 11 am on Monday, August 9, 2021 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Canby, MN with Rev. Levi Bollerud officiating. Visitation will be Monday one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Canby City Cemetery, Canby. Houseman Funeral Home, Birk Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements.