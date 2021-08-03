Coolie Myrick’s Back to School kicks off with helicopter entrance
The Coolie Myrick Foundation 14th Annual Back to School Drive kicked off in unique fashion Saturday morning at Pitt Street Park. “Y’all already know how Coolie is. Y’all already know how Coolie is. Look to the sky — Mr. Willie Benjamin ‘Coolie’ Myrick,” Sharro Usry-Wilson, coordinator for the event, proclaimed as Kool and the Gang’s ‘Celebration’ played over speakers while a red helicopter circled and landed on the ballfield.www.mcduffieprogress.com
