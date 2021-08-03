Confusion continues for families in need of assistance
I was just made aware of a situation that I believe warrants attention and direction as a public problem in our local governmental providers. Most would be unaware of a program called Maryland Energy Assistance Program unless you were a family, an individual or other having difficulty paying bills. As we are all well aware this has been an issue many have faced over the last year during the COVID-19 emergency and others face for a multitude of reasons from job loss to domestic violence.www.somdnews.com
Comments / 0