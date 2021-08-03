Cancel
High Point, NC

The Junior League of High Point Hosts Trucks, Taps, & Tunes Event

Yes Weekly
 2 days ago

High Point, NC – The Junior League of High Point recently hosted its Trucks, Taps, & Tunes event. This family-friendly community celebration took place in Uptowne High Point on North Main Street at the Junior League’s headquarters - The Briles House. This event was partnered with the High Point Rockers, and even included a visit from the Rockers’ mascot, Hype. Following the event, the attendees moved their support down to Truist Point to cheer on our High Point Rockers baseball team.

