Does this fall under the lemon law?

We purchased a 2019 VW jetta brand new in February of 2019, from the start it would grind going into reverse, so we brought it back to the dealership we purchased from and they had it for maybe 2 hours with it and said they couldn't get it to replicate. We brought it home and after about a month it kept grinding going into reverse and was getting worse took it back in to the same dealership and again they had it for maybe 2 hours and said the same thing we can't get it to replicate. Than we took it home and just drove it eventually it got way worse so we decided to replace the clutch, thinking if they say it's nothing it has to be the clutch and after we replaced the clutch it was still grinding into reverse so again we took it in to a different VW dealership because we didn't want them to say it's nothing again. The new dealership says yes it's something but it could be the clutch (that's brand new maybe 4 mils on it) or the transmission but we need to replace the clutch and fly wheel to eliminate that cause. Than we can go ahead with the transmission if it continues to grind into reverse. How many times do we have to attempt to fix the transmission to be considered a lomon?