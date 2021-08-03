8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: August 4-10

Holy Ground Revival - Aug. 4-7, 2021- The North Carolina Black Repertory Company, in partnership with the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, Truist Financial, and OUT at the Movies, will be presenting “Holy Ground Revival,” a week-long celebration of the arts. Beginning Monday and continuing through Saturday, the “Holy Ground Revival” will be held at Winston Square Park’s Amphitheater, located at 310 S. Marshall St in Winston-Salem. On Wednesday, Aug. 4 there will be a discussion and showing of Digging for Weldon Irvine at 8:30 p.m. On Thursday, Aug. 5, there will be a showing of the movie Akeelah and the Bee beginning at 8:30 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, there will be showings of The Golden Tales of Hip-Hop at 7 p.m. All events are free and open to the public.