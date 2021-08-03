Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greensboro, NC

8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: August 4-10

Yes Weekly
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoly Ground Revival - Aug. 4-7, 2021- The North Carolina Black Repertory Company, in partnership with the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, Truist Financial, and OUT at the Movies, will be presenting “Holy Ground Revival,” a week-long celebration of the arts. Beginning Monday and continuing through Saturday, the “Holy Ground Revival” will be held at Winston Square Park’s Amphitheater, located at 310 S. Marshall St in Winston-Salem. On Wednesday, Aug. 4 there will be a discussion and showing of Digging for Weldon Irvine at 8:30 p.m. On Thursday, Aug. 5, there will be a showing of the movie Akeelah and the Bee beginning at 8:30 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, there will be showings of The Golden Tales of Hip-Hop at 7 p.m. All events are free and open to the public.

www.yesweekly.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Forsyth County, NC
Government
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Government
City
Winston-salem, NC
County
Forsyth County, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duke Ellington
Person
Cole Porter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triad#Parks And Recreation#Alcoholic Beverages#The Arts Council#Truist Financial#Movies#Weldon Irvine#Food Truck#City Sunset#The Point Stereo Doll#The High Point Rockers#Rock The Point#The Piedmont Music Center#Downtown Greensboro Inc#Phase Band#Oak Street Health#Wrlp#Creative Greensboro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Drinks
Related
UEFAPosted by
Reuters

Messi to leave Barcelona due to 'financial obstacles' -club statement

MADRID, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi will leave Barcelona despite both parties having reached an agreement over a new contract, the La Liga club said on Thursday, citing economic and structural obstacles to the renewal of the deal. Messi, who joined Barca's youth set-up aged...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka dies at 72

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died at the age of 72, the labor organization said Thursday. "The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today,” AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner said in a statement. “Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an...
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...
Texas StateNBC News

Texas Gov. Abbott calls another special session to pass GOP voting bill

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday called another special legislative session — his third attempt to push through a GOP voting bill that Democratic lawmakers tried to block by fleeing the state. "I'll call special session after special session to reform our broken bail system, uphold election integrity, & pass...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Landlords ask judge to lift new eviction moratorium

Groups representing landlords are asking a judge to lift the new eviction moratorium enacted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Alabama Association of Realtors, along with other groups, said in an emergency filing Wednesday that the CDC’s order is “unlawful” and was issued "for nakedly political reasons — to ease the political pressure, shift the blame to the courts for ending the moratorium, and use litigation delays to achieve a policy objective.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy