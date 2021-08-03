Kongsberg Precision Cutting Systems to Showcase Innovations at SuperCorrExpo 2021
Kongsberg Precision Cutting Systems (‘Kongsberg PCS’) will be showcasing how innovations and advances in technology can empower creative freedom at this year’s much-anticipated SuperCorrExpo event. The company will demonstrate its impressive C64 digital finishing table together with automated Feeder and Stacker at the expo, held from 9 to 12 August, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.www.packagingimpressions.com
