Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) – Witnesses described the terrifying moment to dispatch as a man carjacked and took off with a 10-month-old baby in the backseat. In the 911 calls obtained by News 2, dispatch is heard asking, “911, what is the address of your emergency?” One caller says, “Yes, I witnessed a car wreck, and the guy just jumped out of the car and stole a pedestrian’s car and there’s a baby in the backseat.”