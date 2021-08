Buchanan County voters brushed aside the national negative narrative and calls to defund the police to show overwhelming support for law enforcement in Tuesday’s election. Unofficial results from the Buchanan County Clerk’s office tell the story: 6,653 voted in favor of the quarter-cent law enforcement sales tax with only 1,925 voting against. That is an incredible 77.56% to 22.44% split in support of the issue that will pay for deputy pay raises and additional staff on the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department.